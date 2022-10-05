Izangoma Zodumo star Gogo Maweni has taken to her social media timeline to give Somizi Mhlongo his flowers while he can still smell them

The traditional healer claimed that Somgaga plays a huge role in her life, offering her his wisdom whenever she needs it

This follows the success of Gogo Maweni's Ubungoma Festival going off without a hitch following being accused of stealing the concept

Gogo Maweni says Somizi inspires her. Image: @somizi and @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni took to Instagram to praise Somizi. This comes on the heels of the huge success of her Ubungoma Festival.

Maweni thanked the Idols SA judge, saying he always goes out of his way to share wisdom with her.

Gogo Maweni said the following wonderful words on Instagram:

“The love and respect I have for Somizi is out of this world. Thank you for continuing to inspire me. Your words mean a lot to me. I thank God and my ancestors for bringing the wise with wisdom to my life. I love you,” she wrote.

Gogo Maweni's Ubungoma festival controversy

Before the highly anticipated event, there were hearsays that Maweni stole the concept, reports TshisaLIVE. The sangoma was accused of stealing from Romeo Malepe, a fellow traditional healer.

According to City Press, Romeo accused Gogo Maweni of using her money and influence to rob the less powerful of their ideas.

TshisaLIVE further reported that Gogo Maweni retaliated by claiming Romeo was attempting to smear her name. She claimed that their concepts were vastly different, with hers centred on Mzansi A-list celebrities.

“We are looking at music, arts, crafts. We've got artists. That's something he doesn't do. He needs to relax. He pitched this thing at Constitution Hill three years ago and they declined it. Why doesn't he pursue the matter legally if he has any grounds to stand on?”

Gogo Maweni warns South African women against dating wealthy men

Briefly News previously reported that Makgotso "Gogo Maweni" Mokopo has advised South African women not to be swayed by men who flaunt their wealth in front of them, particularly if they have no idea how those men make their millions.

The Izangoma Zodumo reality star claimed to TshisaLIVE that there are men out there who steal spiritually from women. According to the news outlet, Gogo Maweni stated that these men have sexual relations with women in order to steal their shine.

Gogo Maweni went on to say that she is not discouraging women from dating these men, but rather cautioning them to be wary of anything suspicious.

