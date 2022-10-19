Rihanna has been surrounded by rumours that she is coming back onto the music scene, and fans' dreams may be coming true

A picture dropped by Def Jam gave people more hope that the buzz around brand new music from Rihanna is not farfetched

Rihanna fans could not contain their excitement as they tried not to jump the gun after seeing the picture of their fave

Rihanna may officially be back to make more bangers. The pop icon has her entire fanbase over the moon because record label Def Jam shared a picture of her.

Rihanna's return to music has been on peeps' since she took a long break years ago. The fans have since been looking forward to each year as the time for her to make a comeback.

Rihanna has loyal fans excited

Rihanna is due for a comeback to music. Def Jam, the record label, shared a picture of Rihanna doing the diamond sign, a notorious gesture made by pop singers affiliated with Jay Z's Roc Nation in the 2010s.

The fact that it was Def Jam sharing the picture and Rihanna's gesture has left many convinced that it is confirmation that she's back in the studio. Some fans admitted they were being careful because they had been disappointed. Ri has a rep of looking like she is dropping music soon but never dropping anything.

@i_am_nashdee commented:

"Yes, the Illuminati came through for us. Sis sold the baby's soul. It's finna be a good festive season of hits."

@Nonny_Mpata commented:

"The unholy trinity is assembling!"

@jordepluie commented:

"The Superbowl ad. Now this? Coincidence? I THINK NOT! R9 is coming, baby!"

@CEOofGotham commented:

"We are overdue, and she has finally realised."

@hisfaveemuse commented:

"The Illuminati is returning? It's gonna be banger after banger."

@XVII_th commented:

"She’s back."

@ihytxy commented:

"She done sold that baby soul, we gotta be ready for bangers."

@Gaofenngwe_ commented:

"Muva is coming!"

