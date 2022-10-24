Letoya Makhene is overjoyed that veteran actor Sello Maake Ka Ncube and his wife Pearl Maake a Ncube are celebrating their first wedding anniversary

The lovely couple met at Letoya and Lebo Keswa's engagement party and instantly fell in love, and they are now husband and wife

The star expressed her affection for the pair on social media by revealing her and Lebo's close relationship with the Maakes

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Letoya Makhene says Sello Maake Ka Ncube was given dignity by his wife, Pearl Maake Ka Ncube. Image: @letoyamakhenep and @sellomkn

Source: Instagram

Letoya Makhene, an actress, has taken to Instagram to express her love for Sello Maake Ka Ncube and his wife, Pearl Maake Ka Ncube.

The Generations: The Legacy star wrote a sweet message to the Maakes on their first wedding anniversary. According to ZAlebs, Sello and Pearl met at the engagement party of Letoya and Lebo Keswa.

Letoya Makhene pens a sweet letter to Sello and Pearl Maake Ka Ncube

Letoya shared a poster that featured her and her wifey Lebo as special guests at Sello and Pearl Maake Ka Ncube's first-anniversary celebration. The Sangoma then captioned it with a heartwarming message, indicating how much the couple means to her. She revealed how close they are to the Maakes and how difficult it was for Sello to find love and settle down.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“To think that @sellomkn and @pearlmaakekancube met at our engagement party only to be married a year later will always be something dear to our hearts. My wife is a good friend of Ntate Sello (two rascals) and she has watched him practically giving up on love. Little did she know that her falling in love will also give her BF the love of his life Aus Pearl you were sent to us by God and the Ancestors."

Letoya then thanked Pearl for her love for the veteran actor and for being an amazing wife to him over the past year.

“You are love, you’re a pillar of strength, you’re wisdom, you’re a Phenomenal Woman. Thank you for the dignity you’ve given Ntate Sello and for being there for us. My wife and I are honoured to have such a special place in your hearts. Wishing you a blissful marriage.”

Nomzamo Mbatha's Shaka Ilembe under fire

Shaka Ilembe's 2023 release date is reportedly under threat, previously reported by Briefly News.

ZAlebs reports that several families from KwaZulu-Natal have called out Bomb Productions and producer Nomzamo Mbatha. These families added to the story's realism by sharing anecdotes from Shaka's real life with the production team.

Despite their best efforts, the families of Mhlongo, Mthemthwa, and Mbatha have stated that the film should not be screened. This is due to allegations that Bomb Productions failed to compensate them for their efforts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News