Minnie Dlamini looks stunning in her latest post, which reveals that she has landed an acting role

The actress took to Instagram to reveal the character Lu to her fans, who have anticipated her next move since the release of Homeground

Many Minnie Dlamini fans were ecstatic because it appears that the star is returning to her Indian roots with the character Lu

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Minnie Dlamini is set to star in a new series. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

Minnie Dlamini is making a return to television, and her fans couldn't be happier.

The star recently left one of her most well-known presenting gigs on Mzansi Magic's Homeground and appears to be ready to embark on a new adventure.

Minnie Dlamini bags acting gig

Minnie Dlamini recently took to Instagram to tease that she has a new character loading. According to the photo she posted, the character appears to be of Indian descent. The name, according to ZAlebs, is Lu.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

On Instagram, Minnie Dlamini shared the following viral post:

South Africans extremely proud of Minnie Dlamini

Naturally, Mzansi people flocked to the former Homeground host's comment sections. Many people were overjoyed when Minnie Dlamini hinted that the character would be of Indian descent. Nandi Madida, a media personality, even stated that Minnie's ancestors would be proud of her. According to ZAlebs, Minnie revealed in 2019 that she has Indian ancestors. Her maternal ancestors are of Indian descent.

Others in the comments section can't wait for the show to air because they've missed Minnie Dlamini's flawless acting.

Under Minnie Dlamini's viral post, netizens shared the following posts:

@nandi_madida said:

"Going back to your roots.. those who know, know. Your ancestors would be proud Minnie"

@miss____sue shared:

"MD - the actress, is back, I’m so excited "

@nosihlefaku_ wrote:

"I’ve been waiting …finally!!!!!!!"

@zawadiponga3 replied:

"❤️❤️❤️I love this woman with my heart"

@reshoketswem commented:

"What a stunner "

@yayarsa posted:

"I remember you on The Wild. You were incredible ❤️"

@noksrocks also said:

"Lu... Hey Lu... Too much fire "

@lisalovesher added:

"The Indian genes jumping out"

Minnie Dlamini celebrates mom's birthday

Briefly News previously reported that Minnie Dlamini and her mother have a lovely mother-daughter relationship.

The stunning beauty recently honoured her queen, who has been by her side since the beginning. Minnie's mother was celebrating her birthday, and the media personality made sure to wish her well on social media.

To commemorate her mother's birthday, the former Homeground host shared a throwback photo of her mom with a heartfelt caption. Minnie expressed her love for her mother in the caption, revealing that she has been instrumental in keeping her family going for decades.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News