Mzansi's famous celebrity, Minnie Dlamini, took to social media to commemorate her mother's birthday

The media personality shared a stunning throwback photo of her mom with a heartwarming caption

South African celebrities and Minnie Dlamini's followers have flooded her comments section with birthday greetings for her mother

Minnie Dlamini and her mother have a lovely mother-daughter relationship.

The stunning beauty recently honoured her queen, who has been by her side since the beginning. Minnie's mother was celebrating her birthday, and the media personality made sure to wish her well on social media.

To commemorate her mother's birthday, the former Homeground host shared a throwback photo of her mom with a heartfelt caption. Minnie expressed her love for her mother in the caption, revealing that she has been instrumental in keeping her family going for decades.

"Happy Birthday my beautiful Queen I love you more than words mummy I can never thank you enough for holding our family down and being the perfect example of a matriarch ♥️ Siyaziqhenya ngawe Bhubesi."

Minnie Dlamini celebrated her mom's birthday by posting the following snap

Minnie Dlamini's mom gets birthday wishes from South Africans

@nandi_madida said:

"Happy birthday Aunty QUEEN "

@josinazmachel shared:

"What a beauty"

@thabisozulu9 wrote:

"I met the Queen at Gateway mall back in 2018. I told her I was a huge fan of yours and that I would love for my daughter to meet you one day. The Queen was nothing but super friendly and gave me a massive hug. She is a timeless beauty happy birthday to her ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@dewranced posted:

"This is why I love u so much. I share a birthday with mom's....happy b-day to her"

@ladydkhoza replied:

"OMG, This is so cool Happy Birthday Mntase wami "

@minhlediomo commented:

And you got it from your mama indeed, Queen, happy birthday mamaDlamini "

@winniezandile also said:

"❤️happy birthday Queen thank you for giving birth to our princess "

@ledwabakarabo added:

"I can see where you take the beauty from"

