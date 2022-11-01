Anyone who follows Kelly Khumalo knows how much she adores her two children, Christian and Thingo

The mama bear always stands up for her babies and protects them, especially from the media and any negative energy

The singer's timeline is plastered with adorable moments with her little ones, from high-end birthday parties to cute outings

There is no denying that Kelly Khumalo is a loving mother who would do whatever it takes for her children, Thingo and Christian.

Kelly Khumalo never shies away from sharing adorable moments with her children, Thingo and Christian.

Source: Instagram

The controversial singer is always in the media for allegedly playing a role in the murder of her baby daddy Senzo Meyiwa. That has not deterred her from living the best moments with her babies.

1. Lavish birthday parties

The platinum-selling artist always pulls out all the stops for her children's birthdays. This year she splashed on Christian's Jungle-themed 12th birthday party and Thingo's Candy land-themed birthday party. As per the norm, the setup for both parties was done by celebrity events planner Nono Events, and the famous Chef Zondi did both cakes.

2. Girls' day out with Thingo

Kelly Khumalo may be a busy mom, but she takes time off her hectic schedule to spend time with her children. The singer impressed fans when she shared snaps from a girls' date with her 8-year-old daughter Thingo.

3. Sharing adorable videos online

Motherhood seems to come naturally to Kelly Khumalo. The star, who is raising her children alone due to many circumstances, makes sure they are well taken care of. A scroll through her Instagram page will show all the quality times she spends with Christian and Thingo.

4. Going on shopping sprees

The Empini singer strives to ensure that Christian and Thingo have the best life. She posts pictures of all the cool stuff she gets for her children on her page.

