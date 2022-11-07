Zodwa Wabantu is going through the most right now, but her love life is an exception in these trying times

The exotic dancer recently revealed to the media that she is still romantically involved with her bae Olefi Ricardo

The couple sparked breakup rumours after pulling a stunt on Zodwa's hit reality show Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored

Zodwa Wabantu and her boyfriend Ricardo Olefile Mpudi have rubbished breakup rumours. Image: @ricardo_cpt

Source: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu has spoken out about her relationship with her bae Olefile Mpudi.

The couple sparked rumours after pulling a breakup stunt on the exotic dancer's reality show Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored, which airs on DStv's Moja Love.

In a recent interview with TshisaLIVE, Zodwa Wabantu disclosed that she and Ricardo are still deeply in love. The news publication further reported that the couple recently celebrated one year and six months of dating.

Even Ricardo confirmed that their lovey-dovey phase has not ended. According to Olefile, they still support each other, go clubbing, and have a good time.

“I will say our relationship is still the same since day one because we've been always together, supporting each other, outgoing, having fun, clubbing and all those things and I've also started shooting a movie. She's been supporting me through my journey and basically being there for me."

On Twitter, Briefly News shared the following social media post detailing Zodwa Wabantu and Olefile's split being rubbished by the stars:

Social media users have taken to their timelines to react to Zodwa and Ricardo's cute relationship surviving trials and tribulations. On Facebook, they wrote:

@Mxo Jay Qwabe said:

"It's her time on earth to enjoy everything. Let there be no one to judge her. She's old and aware of her actions!!"

@Tebogo Maila wrote:

"She deserves happiness."

Zodwa Wabantu opens up about going through the most

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Zodwa Wabantu has been in the headlines for missing gigs. Things don't seem to be going in Zodwa's favour, and she recently opened up about having problems.

Zodwa is a beloved South Africa and is well-known as a controversial dancer. Zodwa opened up to fans and the media and said she wasn't okay.

ZAlebs, reports that Zodwa publicly said she was going through a dark time in a video. The star said that Dladla had been there for her through all her daily challenges.

Source: Briefly News