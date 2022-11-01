Zodwa Wabantu gave a shout-out to her best friend, Dladla Mshunqisi, for showing her a lot of support

The performer opened up that she is struggling with a number of problems with her friend by her side

Zodwa explained how much her close relationship with Dladla helps her in an emotional video talking about their friendship

Zodwa Wabantu has been in the headlines for missing gigs. Things don't seem to be going in Zodwa's favour, and she recently opened up about having problems.

Zodwa Wabantu shared that she's surviving tough times because of her friendship with Dladla Mshunqisi. Image/ @zodwalibram/@dladla_mshunqisi

Source: Instagram

Zodwa is a beloved South Africa and is well-known as a controversial dancer. Zodwa opened up to fans and the media and said she wasn't okay.

Zodwa Wabantu shows love to best friend Dladla Mshunqisi

ZAlebs, reports that Zodwa publicly said she was going through a dark time in a video. The star let everyone know that Dladla has been there for her through all the challenges she faces daily. She said:

"My friend, Thank you very much. With all that I face on a daily basis, I knew that the ancestors chose me. Being hard headed is over. They can ask themselves what is that you did for me."

Zodwa spoke to the Daily Sun, saying that she has been being through a lot of challenges and that her friend he's not strayed from her side. She said:

"I'm not going to mention them one by one. But I'm going through a lot. He is a true friend of mine. I trust him with everything. He has proven to be more than just my best friend, but a brother to me.

Dladla also spoke to Daily Sun, singing Zodwa's praises. He said that they are each other's support system. He said:

"We understand each other. She has shown me nothing but love. I respect her for who she is, and she does the same for me. It's not about what I've done for her but rather what we do for each other."

Fans of Zodwa reacted to her video. Many wished her well and asked her to speak up.

@zamafipaza commented:

"Those tears says a lot @dladla_mshunqisi siyabonga."

@almighty77_ commented:

"Zodwa is everything ok? What’s happening speak up."

@pinkiriza commented:

"Love and light to you Zodwa."

@siphe_y commented:

"We signed up for such content."

@busisiwe7326

"Whatever Dladla Mshunqisi is doing for Zodwa must continue."

Zodwa Wabantu accused of being a no-show at gig in 2021, performer denies it

Briefly News previously reported that Zodwa Wabantu allegedly failed to show up to a perfomance. The event organiser, Sibusiso Mthombeni, opened up and described how he lost over R10 000 to the dancer.

Zodwa's manager claims that Sibusiso wasn't even a client. Zodwa is no stranger to being called out for bailing on shows.

According to DailySun, musician Zodwa is being reported for failing to attend a concert in Mpumalanga. The organiser, Sibuso Mthombeni, said he paid Zodwa R12 000 and then she completely disappeared, not reachable on phones or any other way.

Source: Briefly News