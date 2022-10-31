Zodwa Wabantu has found herself in yet another money-related scandal, following her R35 000 booking fee, which shocked South Africans

The exotic dancer is being called out for taking money deposits and failing to appear at a planned event for the second time

The event's promoter is furious because Zodwa Wabantu was the one who begged him to book her to perform

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Zodwa Wabantu allegedly owes promoters from Mpumalanga R12 000 after pulling a no-show in Mpumalanga. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu allegedly failed to appear at another event.

ZAlebs claims that even though the event organisers had already paid her, she never pitched. According to reports, Sibusiso Mthombeni paid the exotic dancer R12 000 for an event in Mpumalanga.

Mthombeni is furious, further reports ZAlebs. Apparently, he had complete faith in her to rock the event, but she never pitched, even though she came begging Mthombeni to plug her for an event.

"I'm beyond angry. What makes me angrier is that I didn’t call her. She called me to ask if I could hook her up with two gigs in Mpumalanga. The one was in Ermelo and she came late but in Bethal she just didn’t pitch up. If I couldn’t defend myself, I would have been beaten by the club owners because of her no-show,” reported ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This is not the first time Zodwa Wabantu has been accused of failing to attend an event. The Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored star became embroiled in a scandal after it was revealed that she owed four promoters R55 000. Zodwa did not pitch at their respective events, but their deposits had already been paid.

At the time, City Press reported that Zodwa Wabantu had come out to clarify the situation. She stated that she was unable to pitch due to personal matters that required her full attention.

Zodwa Wabantu's booking fee causes a stir on the timeline

Briefly News previously reported that Zodwa Wabantu was ready to be booked and busy this summer. The reality television star posted a raunchy video while performing at a gig and shared her rates.

The Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored star, who recently revealed that she was letting her career take a back seat because she accepted her ancestral calling, seems ready to make money this coming summer.

According to ZAlebs, the star caused a stir when she revealed that she charges R35 000 to perform at gigs. Social media users were left wondering what the stunner really does at gigs that are worth the money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News