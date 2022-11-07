Big Zulu has announced his return to South Africa after a brief visit to Italy a few days ago

The Ama Million hitmaker shared stunning pictures from the airport and told his fans that he had just landed

He also took the opportunity to share what looks like his gig guide and where he will be heading next

Big Zulu has announced that he is back after a short visit to Italy. The star shared pictures from the airport.

The Ivolovolo hitmaker looked dashing in a black-and-white ensemble and his signature Cavela shoes.

Big Zulu has shared snaps from the airport after landing in SA from Italy. Image: @bigzulu_sa.

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Twitter page, the star shared a mini gig guide telling his fans in Durban and Johannesburg that he was on his way. He tweeted:

"Yes m back umuntu obuya iTaly akabuzwaoff to DurbanMoses Mabhida>>Kings Park>>Mlazi eKwandeni Car Wash✈️✈️JhbSummit Club>>Mp Bhusak Car WashAsihlangane khona Ngiyeza."

Social media users flooded Big Zulu's comments section with comments. Many told the 150 Bars hitmaker they were waiting for his shows in their cities.

@Neinei_Ngubs said:

"Somebody, Please Photoshop me Next to him."

@Trevor_Best31 commented:

"Inkabi isibuyile, uphethe okhavela nofabhiyani abangakhi."

@MthobisiGasa_ wrote:

"Uphumula nini kanti Nkabi yami? Akmele ngab yoqala endlini uthi kukhothwa idlozi kancane ubuya emazweni."

@Zack_here said:

"O hambile sentle kodwa? Kanti o ne wenzani ko Italy cos azanke wa ba le concert? Reason ke Cassper mhlawumbe?"

@Modise_Moraka noted:

"An endorsement ya carvela ! Man that’s 4 steps back."

Source: Briefly News