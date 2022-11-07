South African social media users were jumping with joy after finding out that their fav Gabrielle Union has finally launched her haircare range in Mzansi

The actress, who is touring Africa with her family for their annual Wade World Tour, stopped by South Africa to launch the products

Many said that they couldn't wait to try the Flawless by Gabrielle Union products

South Africans' prayers have been answered after their favourite actress Gabrielle Union announced that her famous haircare products, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, are now available in stores.

Gabrielle Union has officially launched her haircare range Flawless by GU in Mzansi. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The award-winning American actress is touring Africa with her family. They stopped in Zanzibar, Tanzania, where they celebrated her 50th birthday. They also visited Namibia and Ghana before heading to South Africa.

According to Eyewitness News, Gabrielle Union's products will be sold in Clicks stores nationwide. Union visited the store in Sandton, sending shockwaves across social media. Many peeps were gutted that they missed her.

@nandi_sih said:

"Bathong the way I wish I was there."

@06_zaniah_06_ commented:

"I actually bought the flawless defining curl cream, and i love it."

@ntombi2theworld wrote:

"Oh my word! I was at the mall three hours ago and I missed her."

@nthabisengmotsoagae noted:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ 50yrs never looked so good on you and Clicks got a brand ambassador in you."

@ndeuhala added:

"Bring it to Windhoek-Namibia too."

@missycutiepie said:

"omggg my prayers have been answered, can't wait to get my hands on them."

@celestiehoofd wrote:

"❤️beautiful soul.Love this humble woman."

@chanhighlyfavouredbygod commented:

"Noooo way I wish I could have met I love her."

Source: Briefly News