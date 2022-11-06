Cassper Nyovest's trainer wins his 16th ESPN boxing match, and the rapper was over the moon for his mentor

Sikho Nqothole knocked out his opponent and was crowed WBO Global Junior Bantamweight champion

Nqothole got Cassper in top shape for his fight against Priddy Ugly at the beginning of October, which he won

Sikho Nqothole won a boxing match, and Cassper jumped on stage to celebrate with him. Image: @ESPNAfrica

Sikho Nqothole is the new WBO Global Junior Bantamweight champion after he won his 16th match at a boxing tournament for ESPN Africa's premium.

The Champion, however, is famously known as Cassper Nyovest's trainer, who helped him prepare for victory against Priddy Ugly at the Celeb City 2 boxing on the 1 October.

Just like the hitmaker, Sikho won by knocking out his opponent Demark Quibido in the 12th round.

Cassper, who has taken to boxing, will be facing Big Zulu in the right next, but a date for the fight has not been set yet.

The rapper had to lose a lot of weight to prepare for his fight with Priddy Ugly and said he needed some time to recover before hopping into the ring again. He said, for now, he would be concentrating on filling up Mmabatho Stadium on the 3 December.

"Training for Priddy was hard because I had to lose weight. Let me let my body recover a bit. Me vs Big Zulu is definitely going to happen. That’s my next fight."

