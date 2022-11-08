Famous South African public relations company Duma Collective has announced that they are dissolving their talent management division of the business

The company managed Somizi Mhlongo, Mihlali Ndamase, Kwesta and many more Mzansi celebs

Duma Collective said they are looking into expanding and offering services that will satisfy all stakeholders

Duma Collective has let go of Somizi Mhlongo, Mihlali Ndamase, Kwesta and many more Mzansi celebrities they managed. Image: @mihlalii_n and @somizi

Source: Instagram

Many Mzansi celebrities will have to find new talent management companies to represent them.

Duma Collective, which housed some of South Africa's leading celebrities, has let go of the stars for better revenue streams. Somizi Mhlongo, Mihlali Ndamase and Kwesta are some notable names the company managed.

The famous PR company shared on Instagram that they are scrapping their talent management division for better offerings that will satisfy all stakeholders. The new journey for the artists and Duma Collective started on 1 November 2022.

According to the statement Duma Collective posted, they aim to expand by introducing beneficial divisions for all parties involved. The statement read that they now offer social media, multimedia production, talent production, eventing, influencer marketing and talent procurement.

Luckily, the relationship between Duma Collective and the artists isn't ending badly. Duma Collective said they are willing to work with the talent they managed, but it has to be through their current services.

A few people took to Duma Collective's post to laud them for their amazing relationship with the big names they housed for many years. Peeps said:

@kayise_ngqula said:

"Well done, guys you have done incredibly well ❤️"

@lindiwe_maduna shared:

"Bye, family."

Lastly, Duma Collective thanked everyone who made their talent management division successful. The PR company said:

"Thank you so much to all stakeholders, clients and agencies who supported our talent and collaborated with us."

Mihlali Ndamase calls out companies that owe her money

In other news, Briefly News reported that Mihlali Ndamase was tired of being exploited by brands giving her the run around for months after she had done some work.

She posted on her Instagram stories that companies owed her for her services and demanded to know when the debt would be settled.

The beauty influencer tagged Vodacom, Malfy Gin, Roth Media Productions and Saint Champagne Bar & Lounge, saying she was tired of being the bigger person and that they should give her money.

Source: Briefly News