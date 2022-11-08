Imbewu actor Raphael Griffiths has bagged a qualification in scriptwriting after completing a five-month course run by the KZN Film Commission

The former Muvhango star graduated this past Sunday and shared that it has always been his dream to become a professional scriptwriter

Raphael added that he has been acting for the past 13 years, adding that he had intended to be be in front of the camera for only 10 years

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Raphael Griffiths is now a qualified scriptwriter. The Imbewu actor has bagged his qualification in scriptwriting.

‘Imbewu’ actor Raphael Griffiths has bagged a qualification in scriptwriting. Image: @raphaelgriffithsiii

Source: Instagram

The star graduated on Sunday, 6 November after he recently did a five-month course in scriptwriting. The course was run by the KZN Film Commission, according to reports.

Raphael Griffiths shared that it has been his dream to become a qualified scriptwriter. He told Daily Sun that his intentions were to be in front of the camera for 10 years only when he joined the acting industry.

He shared that he has been acting for 13 years straight now, adding that he has no regrets after bagging the qualification. Raphael shared that the course was an eye-opener for him. Raphael has also appeared on SABC 2 soapie Muvhango. He played the role of Vusi Mukwevho.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The star further revealed that his plan is to release an animated feature film and hopes to get funding for it, saying that it's a cartoon project based on Zwide KaLanga.

The Wife to focus on Naledi and Qhawe's relationship

In other TV news, Briefly News reported that the final season of The Wife is set to debut on Showmax on Thursday, 10 November. It's been reported that the upcoming season will focus on Naledi and Qhawe's romance.

During the past two seasons, the soapie focused on Mqhele and Hlomu's romance. Actors Mbalenhle Mavimbela and Bonko Khoza, who used to portray the roles of Hlomu and Mqhele, recently exited the Showmax show based on Dudu Busani's book.

Daily Sun shared that the cast and the crew of the telenovela and celebs watched the first episode on Sunday, 6 November. Kwenzo Ngcobo told the outlet that he can't wait for the viewers to see what they've done with his character on the third season of the show. He plays the role of Qhawe.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News