GAUTENG – Medicare24 CEO Mike van Wyk will not appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry as planned, with his legal team saying that he was medically unfit to do so.

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Medicare24 CEO, Mike Van Wyk, is medically unable to appear before the Madlanga Commission. Image: Nhlanhla Lux Official

Source: Facebook

Van Wyk was subpoenaed to testify before the commission on 22 June 2026, over his ties to businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and his communication with the suspended Deputy Chief of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi.

Medicare24 was awarded the controversial R360 million health services tender from the South African Police Service.

Why can’t van Wyk testify?

Ahead of his scheduled testimony on 22 June, Van Wyk’s legal representative, Sandy Du Plessis, said that her client needed to be admitted to a psychiatric ward. She explained that Van Wyk experienced panic attacks and consulted with a psychiatrist on 17 June 2026. On Sunday, 21 June 2026, the psychiatrist stated that he needed to be admitted.

Du Plessis indicated that they received a medical certificate from the doctor, who was being commissioned at a police station. The Madlanga Commission then decided to grant van Wyk a postponement but allowed Evidence Leader Matthew Chaskalson to present the evidence.

Source: Briefly News