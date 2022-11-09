Podcast and Chill host MacG's birthday celebration will be remembered by the star and his fans for a lifetime

The award-winning podcaster's latest episode had his fans impressed with his wife, who allegedly organised hot ladies to pamper him for his 35th birthday

Peeps said MacG's wife understood the assignment, and they are jealous of how fun their relationship is

Famous podcaster MacG celebrated his 35th birthday in style on Monday's Podcast and Chill's broadcast.

MacG's birthday was a day to remember as hot ladies delivered a cake and presents to him while live on air. Photo: @macgunleashed

In the middle of the episode, while MacG and Sol were interviewing media personality Sizwe Dhlomo, two ladies dressed in barely anything came out.

The half-naked stunners walked straight to MacG with a cake and presents while cameras were rolling. The hot women pulled saucy moves in front of MacG while delivering the gifts and birthday cake.

According to tweets from Chillers who glued their eyes on the YouTube podcast's episode, the surprise was organised by MacG's wife, Naledi Monamodi.

Chillers praised MacG's wife for understanding the assignment. Peeps said she went all out by ensuring her hubby had the happiest birthday.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens below:

@prisca_karabo said:

"Naledi organized str*ppers for MacG on Podcast and Chill for his birthday "

@kagiso745 shared:

"MacG's gf organized str*ppers for him to bring balloons for him live on the podcast cause it was his birthday "

@chatlas posted:

"So MacG’s girlfriend got him, str*ppers for his birthday? Some women just get it nje #PodcastAndChill"

@mlaba_mpho replied:

"Sizwe looked a bit uncomfortable with those str*ppers there. Even distracted himself with the cake that was delivered for MacG #PodcastAndChillWithMacG"

@Nape_MM commented:

"MacG was nearly cancelled last week. This week he brings str*ppers to the show. This boy is a problem."

@kagiso745 also said:

"Bro, this is arguably the best podcast in the world. Amapiano, str*ppers, live on air MacG is sick"

@Oliver_Speaking wrote:

"MacG really brought out the str*ppers mid-interview with Sizwe? "

@Wizba added:

"They brought the str*ppers on MacG's podcast "

Sizwe Dhlomo flexes on Podcast and Chill

In other news, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo is a big flex. The media personality recently appeared on MacG's Podcast and Chill.

The Kaya 959 host gave the people what they wanted to hear during the show. They spoke about women, lux cars and money.

In another clip, he hilariously shared that he had more money than South African rappers when he was still working at YFM. The star shared that he drove a lux car than the provincial station's CEO at the time.

