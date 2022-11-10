Zahara's former manager, Oyama Dyosiba, has been nominated for an international fashion award

Oyama is competing with other African stars in the category of Best Fashion Award in the African Entertainment Awards

Dyosiba's nomination comes after the former star he used to be in charge of building her brand, Zahara, was in a controversy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Oyama Dyosiba, who used to manage Zahara, has received an American nod.

Zahara’s former manager competes with other African stars for an American award. Image: @oyama_dyosiba and @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

According to Daily Sun, Dyosiba is nominated for Best Fashion Award in the African Entertainment Awards.

Oyama is going head to head with African superstars such as Yvonne Nelson, Timini Egbuson, Toke Makinwa, and Zari Hassan to get the trophy.

In an interview with Daily Sun, Oyama expressed his gratitude to be nominated right after the lockdown. Dyosiba claimed he had not put work into his fashion brand ever since COVID hit. Oyama said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

"I was shocked especially for this category ... I have not been active on social media doing any content creation but the peole I'm nominated with have been putting in the work."

Oyama, over the years, helped build careers for artists like Zahara and Nathi Mankayi, and now he is embarking on his own journey.

"Building brands has been close to my heart, but now seeing my own brand constantly growing and people recognising my work means a lot to me."

Dyosiba's American nod comes right after the singer and songwriter Zahara, who he used to manage, was in controversy. The Loliwe hitmaker made news headlines for the wrong reasons when she called out her former producers, DJ Sbu and TK Nciza. Zahara claimed they owed her song royalties.

Recently, she was accused of performing at concerts drunk. Zahara's performance at 2022 Macufe singing while slurring her speech and paying no attention to pitch trended for days.

Peeps have even hinted at giving up on trying to help the musician. Netizens previously donated money to Zahara to help her overcome her financial struggles.

Here are some of the tweets from frustrated Zahara stans:

@tshepisolelakah said:

"Zahara's behaviour is a reflection of what's happening in SA. People have normalized drunkenness. They drink everywhere: Driving drunk, going to work drunk, raising their children intoxicated. Some kids have never seen their parents sober & mentally present. It's a sad reality."

@Jabu_Macdonald shared:

"Zahara was definitely drunk on that performance. "

@AlettaPutso replied:

"If Zahara wants to drink away her career, let her do so, but Dj Sbu must not be blamed. This time it's all up to her How can you get drunk during working time yerrrr!"

@RealMrumaDrive commented:

"Zahara doesn't take her fans seriously. Why does she go to a concert drunk when people have used their hard-earned money to go? I would take her to court if it was me, jokes aside."

@ChrisExcel102 wrote:

"When event Organisers stop booking Zahara because she drinks before performing, she’ll scream foul play and make videos wanting her money from DJ Sbu."

@SimthoBiyela weighed in:

"The next thing Zahara will be asking for donations when she doesn't get bookings, that time, she's given a platform to perform for her cheque, and she does that nonsense."

@I_am_Bucie added:

"I hope Zahara never asks for donations. People supported her, and she disrespected them."

Mpho Maboi confirms divorce from Reneilwe Letsholonyane

In other news, Briefly News reported that Mpho Maboi had confirmed her divorce from soccer star Reneilwe Letsholonyane. The SuperSport presenter and the former Kaizer Chiefs star tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017.

The rumour has been doing the rounds on social media after Mpho reverted to using her maiden name on her social media handles. Taking to Twitter to respond to a tweep who alleged that she and the Bafana Bafana legend had ended their relationship, the media personality defended herself.

TshisaLIVE reports that Mpho Maboi shared that being shamed for being divorced doesn't work for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News