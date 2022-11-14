Sjava is trending again on social media after his former bae Lady Zamar penned a post about how the country needs good men

The singer was slammed again by Sjava's supporters for nearly ending his career when she "lied" about how he forced himself on her

Sjava was nearly cancelled when Lady Zamar made the accusations and the Umama hitmaker's supporters want her to apologise

Lady Zamar has again been called out for nearly destroying Sjava's career. The singer took to her timeline and penned a post about how Mzansi needs good men in society.

Sjava's fuming supporters fetched Lady Zamar after her tweet about how the country desperately need men who motivate and inspire in order to build good families.

Zamar accused Sjava of forcing himself on her and he was nearly "cancelled". Taking to Twitter, peeps took shots at the vocalist for nearly ending her former boyfriend's singing career.

@zela_fynn wrote:

"How can we have those men when you tarnish their names? We haven't forgotten what you did to Sjava."

@Phakishi2 said:

"As much as we need good women, who never go out of their way to destroy good men just to settle a score because things didn't go well or as they may have wished."

@04OctoberGang commented:

"So you can break them down and forgetting that he was a good man until he met someone like you, wayibulala ingane yabntu iphila asikhohliwe sisi."

@bantu_bhungane wrote:

"We also deserve woman who won’t accuse us for r*pe, woman who won’t wanna squash our careers, woman without price tag and lastly woman who never lie."

@Monoka_3 said:

"Good men? You destroyed one mos."

@VTshatsha added:

"You're the last person to say this we as men we don’t trust you or your tweets nje we don’t know sophelalaphi we might end up in jail nje by even commenting nje."

Sjava's fans want Lady Zamar thrown in jail

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Sjava's fans have again called Lady Zamar out for what she did to their fave. The songstress accused Sjava of forcing himself on her when they were still romantically involved.

Lady Zamar took to social media to post a stunning pic of herself. Feeling all pretty, the singer captioned her Twitter post:

"The type you brag about."

The Umama hitmaker's fans took to Lady Zamar's comment section and took shots at her. Many suggested that she must be locked up for the allegations she made against Sjava.

