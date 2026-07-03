Wandile Dlamini shared his observations after returning to South Africa, saying many people appeared emotionally and physically exhausted

He linked the visible fatigue he witnessed across different communities to the daily struggles many South Africans face

Social media users agreed with his sentiments, with some describing South Africa as a traumatised nation

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Pictures of Wandile Dlamini. Images: Wandile Hadassa Dlamini

Source: Instagram

A man’s emotional observations about South Africans during a recent visit home have resonated with many people online. The Instagram video, shared on 1 July 2026, reflected on the visible exhaustion he witnessed among ordinary citizens across the country.

Wandile Dlamini said his experience in South Africa left him deeply saddened after noticing how tired many people appeared. He attributed this to the hardships many citizens face while trying to cope with rising pressures and ongoing social challenges.

South Africans flooded the comments section with messages of support and reflection. Many agreed that years of economic hardship, inequality and social pressures have taken a significant emotional toll on communities.

SA relates to the observations

Dlamini explained that his observations were formed through everyday interactions during his visit. He said he noticed the same exhaustion among people from different backgrounds and professions.

He referred to encounters with petrol attendants, teachers, police officers, roadside traders and retail workers. According to his observations, many people appeared emotionally drained despite carrying on with their daily responsibilities.

His comments came amid ongoing anti-illegal immigration protests in parts of South Africa. The demonstrations have drawn attention to frustrations surrounding unemployment, economic pressures and access to opportunities.

Many social media users said the observations accurately reflected life for ordinary South Africans. Several commenters described South Africans as a traumatised nation struggling under multiple pressures.

Others pointed out that economic hardship affects many African countries beyond South Africa. They argued that similar struggles are experienced throughout the continent, including in countries facing severe political and economic crises.

However, many maintained that the emotional exhaustion described in the post resonated deeply with their personal experiences. Several commenters said people are working longer hours, earning less money and carrying increasing financial burdens.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News