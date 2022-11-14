Ntukza has again opened up about the way he was treated after the end of Teargas and claims someone sent trolls to troll him on social media

Ntukza, K.O and Ma-E were part of the fire hip-hop group but their split left many with questions when K.O and Ma-E formed Cashtime and left Ntukza out in the cold

In the latest episode of The Episode, the rapper shared that he could tell that all the trolls were sent by somebody who wanted to "cancel" him

Ntukza has opened up about being viciously trolled after Teargas split a few years back. The rapper alleged that someone was behind the social media trolling.

Ntukza opened up about being trolled after Teargas split.

Ntukza, K.O and Ma-E made were all members of Teargas but Mzansi was left confused when K.O and Ma-E formed Cashtime without Ntukza. The three of them dropped fire hits when they were still in good terms.

The hip-hop artists dropped hits such as Mhlobo Wami, Take It Easy, Go Away and Chance. In the latest episode of The Episode, Ntukza shared that he could tell that all the people who trolled him were "sent by somebody".

TshisaLIVE reports that the trolls were part of the "cancel culture", adding that he survived cancel culture because he's not psychologically weak.

Watch the episode in the video below:

Ntukza speaks out on K.O beef after the latter mentions his name in The Light

In related news, Briefly News reported that Ntukza has opened up about his beef with K.O. The rapper took to his timeline to react to K.O's new song, The Light.

In the song, K.O raps about their fallout. He claimed that their feud is baseless. According to TshisaLIVE, the Sete hitmaker claimed in the song that they'd still be the hottest group if they're not beefing "for no reason".

The fuming Ntukza took to his timeline and hit back at K.O for using his name in the song. He accused his former Teargas bandmember of lying. He said the new song has "false information".

