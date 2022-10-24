Fuming rapper Ntukza has taken to his timeline to speak out on his beef with former Teargas bandmate K.O

In a new song titled The Light , K.O raps that Teargas would still be hot if they're not beefing for "no reason"

Ntukza took to his timeline and accused the Sete hitmaker of using his name in a song with "false information" and K.O has not reacted to his tweets

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Ntukza has opened up about his beef with K.O. The rapper took to his timeline to react to K.O's new song, The Light.

Ntukza has opened up about his beef with K.O. Image: @ntukzasa, @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

In the song, K.O raps about their fallout. He claimed that their feud is baseless. According to TshisaLIVE, the Sete hitmaker claimed in the song that they'd still be the hottest group if they're not beefing "for no reason".

Before their fight, Teargas constantly kept Mzansi vibing in summer. They dropped anthems such as Mhlobo Wami, Go Away and Chance. The hip-hop band was made up of Ntukza, K.O and Ma-E.

The fuming Ntukza took to his timeline and hit back at K.O for using his name in the song. He accused his former Teargas bandmember of lying. He said the new song has "false information".

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He went on to claim that K.O came to him "begging and crying" for a Teargas comeback 10 years ago. The publication reports that K.O has not responded to Ntukza's tweets but is busy celebrating the success of his hit, Sete.

Stogie T opens up about why he didn't respond to Big Zulu's diss song

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Stogie T has opened up about why he didn't respond to Big Zulu's diss track. Artists like K.O, Cassper Nyovest and Kwesta dropped their own diss tracks in response to Big Zulu's 150 Bars.

Big Zulu threw major shade in the direction of Stogie T in the diss song but Stogie blue-ticked the KZN rapper. He has finally cleared the air on why he looked the other way.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the star shared that he's focused on what he wants his legacy to be. He said his jot is to give back to the hip-hop space.

Stogie, who has been in the industry for two decades, said working with young artists like A-Reece and Touchline excites him, adding that it's a great way to learn and spread what he has learnt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News