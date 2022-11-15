Uncle Waffles' video with an Australian crowd showing her love has failed to impress South African netizens

The video shows a lot of black peeps in the audience who could pass as South Africans screaming in hopes of getting Waffles' attention

Peeps asked where in the video the Australians were because the crowd gave off Mzansi vibes, with other online users claiming they heard some peeps in the crowd speaking an SA language

Uncle waffles recently rocked a lit crowd in Sydney, Australia.

Uncle Waffles' Australian crowd failed to impress Mzansi, and peeps dragged the star. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

Shocked by the huge amount of love she received from a hyped audience, the Tanzania hitmaker shared a clip showing the crowd going crazy as she passed by.

In the video, it seemed like Uncle Waffles had a mini meet and greet with fans as she took pics and gave many high fives to the crowd.

Uncle Waffles' video hit the timeline as the star couldn't stop gushing about her Australian stans. In a tweet, Uncle Waffles wrote:

"Australia you have been unforgettable! Thank you for an amazing tour"

While Mzansi is always impressed by such videos of South African stars making it big out of the country, they reacted negatively to Uncle Waffles' clip.

Peeps asked where are the Australians in the crowd, which the talented DJ talked about in her caption. As seen in the video, there are a lot of black peeps who attended Waffles' music set.

Judging by the tweets, netizens expected to see many white people showing Uncle Waffles love, as Australia is a predominantly white country.

Some online users were left confused about whether Uncle Waffles meant a Mzansi club named Australia or the name of the venue Australia.

Peeps further said the venue gave off Mzansi vibes.

Read other comments shared by Tweeps:

@CasanovaPimp40 said:

"That Australian girl said “haai wena” ?"

@_Natty_Dread_ shared:

"The Australian girl was like, "hhaaii wena",.... and I was so shocked "

@Tlou_regi replied:

"Australia yako hammanskraal."

@TheLegitNutty reacted:

"How many Australias do we have? "

Source: Briefly News