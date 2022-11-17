Pearl Shongwe's family has been hit hard by her passing, and they expressed their shock about her untimely death during her memorial service

The ceremony was held in Auckland Park, where many gathered to pay their last respects to the seasoned broadcaster

Online peeps also paid their tributes to the late Daily Thetha host on their Twitter timelines and sent condolences to the Shongwe family

Pearl Shongwe's family and close friends are still reeling from her untimely death. The Metro FM seasoned broadcaster passed away on 08 November 2022.

Pearl Shongwe’s memorial service took place on 16 November 2022 in Auckland Park. Image: @pearlshongwe

Source: Instagram

The 35-year-old was found dead in her home. Reports by News24 said she passed away in her sleep.

A week after her passing, family and close friends gathered in remembrance of the Daily Thetha host in Auckland Park. Pearl's memorial service was held on 16 November 2022.

Many close people paid their tributes to Pearl but what stuck out was Pearl's sister, Nonhlanhla Shongwe's, moving poem. Nonhlanhla said Pearl always encouraged her to write poems, and that's why she decided to honour Pearl's passing by dedicating a poem to her.

TshisaLIVE reported that the poem is called She's gone.

Nonhlanhla further revealed the close bond she and Pearl shared. Nonhlanhla said they were so close that they could be mistaken for twins.

“She was like a twin. I mothered her from the day she was born, and I would like to believe even on her last day on earth she knew that 'uMama', as she used to call me, has got my back."

Another person who paid an emotional tribute was Pearl's aunt Zinhle Nene. Zinhle said Pearl was a people's person. According to her aunt, the radio personality tried to light up everyone's lives around her.

Online peeps also paid their tributes on the timeline, saying:

@Joedyd said:

"R.I.P you left this miserable part of life to continue on the other side."

@fortykaNkambule wrote:

"#RIPPearlShongwe forever in my heart "

@Vusi00892655 shared:

"May her soul rest in peace "

@TsholoRamothibe replied:

"Feels unreal "

@tj7_sa commented:

"My condolences to Pearl Shongwe’s Close Friends, Family and Colleagues. RIP Pearl "

@KhayaJames

"Oh queen, rest versatile soul. You were remarkable!"

@BonganiMnisi17 added:

"Eish, this still cuts deep. She is now reunited with her dad, whom she loved dearly and left us with a RIP Shongwe, as Moflava would say it."

South African celebs pay tributes to Pearl Shongwe

In related news, Briefly News reported that popular Metro FM news reporter and Daily Thetha host Pearl Shongwe has died. The beautiful and bubbly media personality reportedly died in her sleep.

Shongwe's family confirmed the news of her passing in a statement shared with the media.

Twitter was awash with tributes from South Africans from all walks of life. Celebrities such as Lady Zamar, Nandi Madida and Bonang Matheba poured their hearts out in touching condolence messages.

Source: Briefly News