South African famous celebrities have had some of the cutest online interactions with their pet dogs

However, there have been instances where online users criticised celebrities such as Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife Liesl for flaunting their pit bull after the dog breed mauled countless people in Mzansi

Briefly News examines the adorable but also questionable online interactions of celebrities such as Moshe Ndiki, Musa Mthombeni, Kairo Forbes, and others with their dogs

Musa and Liesl Mthombeni recently received backlash for celebrating their pit bull turning a year old. Image: @drmusamthombeni and @akaworldwide

Mzansi celebrities have the cutest dogs ever!

Celebrities frequently flaunt their pets on social media, and their fans are always cooing over the adorable dog breeds.

However, there have been instances when South African celebrities have been chastised for being inconsiderate when flaunting their dog breeds, particularly in light of the call to ban pit bulls in Mzansi.

Briefly News looks back at all the cute and questionable moments Mzansi stars had with their pets on social media.

1. Musa Mthombeni, Liesl Laurie Mthombeni, and J'Something receive backlash for showing off their pit bulls

Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South Africa, Liesl Mthombeni, recently celebrated the one-year birthday of their pitbull Cashew.

However, what was supposed to be a happy day for the Mthombenis turned out to be a nightmare.

Online users flocked to the Instagram post, accusing the famous couple of being insensitive for posting their pit bull. Mzansi has been struggling to deal with pit bull-related deaths.

News outlets have reported pitbull-related deaths, and videos of adults and children being mauled by the dog breed have gone viral.

See reactions from peeps below:

@nontodube wrote:

"I know I don't count in the bigger part of your large following but children are being killed by power breeds. My Partner had an encounter but survived by a whisker..so for the sake of solidarity I will unfollow every one who supports ownership of not only pitbulls..but power breeds."

@bubblez_matinise said:

"Wrong time to post a pitbull "

@tmakgotla shared:

"Hand that thing over to the SPCA. A black child died. And many others."

@rodneyschumacher posted:

"Pitbulls are killing innocent souls, Wena you are busy celebrating them. You people are heartless."

@yandiemcphandie replied:

"We are not sensitive about things or situations unless we have experienced them, you know that pitbulls are dangerous bro."

@mahle_jogee added:

"People always ignore painful things ezenzeka around them until it hits home."

Countless celebs have also posted photos of their pit bulls, and IOL reported that J'Something, a member of Micasa, received backlash on social media after showing off his pit bull.

However, according to the news outlet, J'Something defended himself by claiming that his dog is not a pit bull but an American bully.

2. Moshe Ndiki sends off his pet dog, Sugar, in style

On 28 June 2022, Gomora star Moshe Ndiki buried his pet dog Sugar.

Sugar's lavish funeral was attended by both family and friends. Moshe's devoted followers, who had fallen in love with Sugar thanks to the countless posts Moshe shared, streamed the funeral live on Instagram.

Moshe revealed to True Love how devastated he was when Sugar died after being bit by a larger dog.

“I’ve had Sugar for five years and he was my baby. I got him at a time where I really really needed a loyal companion and at a time where everything in my life was going really well, so I thought I should just get a dog. I’ve always been a dog lover so it was a very natural decision for me."

3. DJ Zinhle and AKA spoil Kairo with two puppies for her birthday in 2018

DJ Zinhle's daughter, Kairo who was three years old in 2018 couldn't contain her joy when her mother got her two puppies.

The toddler's parents assigned Kairo her first responsibility in life, being a puppy caregiver.

At the time, AKA gushed about the cute moment on Instagram, saying:

“Congrats on your 1st big responsibility. Shaka and Zula. Take good care of them @kairo.forbes.”

Thuli Phongolo joins call for pit bull ban in Mzansi

In similar stories, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo has joined the call to burn pit bulls in Mzansi. The actress shared that her ex-boyfriend owned three pit bulls, adding that it was always a terrifying experience being around them.

Mzansi wants the "vicious" dogs to be banned in the country after they mauled a couple of kids these past few weeks. Even some political parties want the "wild" dogs to be cancelled.

Taking to Twitter, the DJ said pit bulls are a total "no-no" for her. ZAlebs reports that Thuli Phongolo went on to share that pit bulls go wild when they're not fed on their regular time.

