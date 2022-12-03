A murder suspect in the fatal shooting of the late rapper Takeoff has reportedly been arrested and charged

Takeoff, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed earlier last month on 1 November outside the 810 Billiard & Bowling in Houston

According to the latest reports, 33-year-old Patrick Xavier has been arrested by Houston police in connection with the late rapper's death

Takeoff murder suspect arrested. Image: @yrntakeoff

Source: Instagram

ABC News reported that Patrick Xavier was arrested on Thursday, 1 December, and he has since been charged.

The 28-year-old Migos rapper was shot during a "dice game" in which he was not partaking in. The publication shared that the police revealed that Takeoff was not armed at the time of the incident

"I can tell you Takeoff was not involved in playing the dice game, he was not involved in the argument that happened outside, he was not armed," ABC News quoted Houston Police Sergeant Michael Burrow.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Takeoff's little brother penned a touching message to him on social media. He said he still struggles with his big brother's passing. In the post that @mymixtapez has since shared on Twitter, Takeoff's brother also shared some of the memorable childhood moments he shared with him.

"I hate that I have to move on with my life without you physically here. I wish I could just stop time and wait, but I know that can't happen. It's a lot of things I am going to miss about you," he wrote.

DJ Sumbody dies, reports circulating online indicate he was gunned down in Pretoria

In another article, Briefly News reported that Monate Mpolae hitmaker DJ sumbody was shot on 20 November 2022.

A statement was released on social media confirming the unexpected passing of the late DJ and Producer DJ Sumbody whose real name was Oupa John Sefoka.

The family statement read: "Artist and musician DJ Sumbody has died. Details of his death cannot be released, but the artist named Oupa John Sekofa allegedly ran into an unfortunate incident that led to his passing in the early hours of Sunday morning, 20 November 2022.

