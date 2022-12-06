Media personality Somizi Mhlongo has applauded a young man called Christopher Logan for standing up against racism in Cape Town

A video of Christopher confronting the owner of a Whisky bar called Hank's Olde Irish made rounds on social media and caught Somizi's attention

Somizi has since reposted the video on his Instagram account and shared his thoughts about the incident

Somizi Mhlongo praises Cape Town man for standing up against racism. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

It has been many years since democracy in South Africa, but many South Africans are still experiencing racism in this country.

People opened up about their experiences after the TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo posted a viral video of a young man who confronted a racist whisky bar owner.

Captioning the video, Somizi said what Christopher did should have been done a long time ago. He added:

"But it is never too late. Let's protect him. Because there are racists out there who are mad at him for this. As for this pub, I am coming for some Irish coffee."

People have since taken to the comments to react, and here are a few comments. @perfectly_sealedbythandiswa wrote:

"When exposed, it then becomes powerless! Racism must just be dealt with!! Growing up in a small town in the free state, I've had my fair share of experiencing racism. It has to die! And it will... The next generation must only learn about it in history books."

@themissanonymus said:

"This is just beyond me. Cape Town gets so many tourists. What if the black person was from France, England, America, Canada, or wherever? Totally uncalled for. We need to go flood these nonsense establishments for the heck of it."

@tuliposwa:

"Gosh I'm gonna be working with him in my theses. This guy has just stood up to generational racism. We definitely gonna protect him"

