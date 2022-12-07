Dumi Mkokstad has been embroiled in serious sexuality allegations after event organiser Aviwe Gqomfo claimed he sleeps his way to the top

After the scandal got out of hand, Dumi stated that he would take legal action against Aviwe Gqomfo

Mzansi social media users shared mixed reactions when the news broke out with many defending the gospel artist

Dumi Mkokstad shocked Mzansi peeps when an event organiser named Aviwe Gqomfo claimed that he sleeps with men to achieve success.

Dumi is a well-known gospel singer in South Africa. He has hit songs like Mbize, Ulwandle, and many others that have earned him numerous awards.

However, Aviwe claimed that all of Dumi's success stems from sexual favours he allegedly performs for powerful men. According to Zimoja, Aviwe revealed the shocking news while promoting Betusile Mconga for Ukhozi Top 10.

Aviwe, according to ZAlebs, deleted the post and denied writing it when contacted. Dumi, on the other hand, opened up when Zimoja approached him.

Zimoja reported that Dumi said that he was aware of the allegations. and was soon going to take legal action. Dumi said:

"I don't want to comment further on the matter as I am taking legal action against Gqomfo. I am aware of the allegations he made against me through his Facebook page. It's a long story to.explain why he made those allegations. My lawyer will deal with him."

South Africans react to Dumi Mkokstad's gay allegations

People on social media expressed mixed views. Some internet users defended Dumi, while others were perplexed by the allegations. Peeps said:

@m_okomatshaya said:

"Everyday sibiliswa zi choices zabantu nge sexuality yabo..I'll never not be confused."

@2022AFRICA shared:

"It's not even the first time I have heard about it. I don't know why it's still news to people "

@Zickiie_S posted:

"Why am I not surprised by this? He's always given gay vibes and that's okay too. Ndimthanda enjalo."

@ApheleleJody commented:

"Personally, I don’t see what’s troubling people about Dumi Mkokstad sleeping with other men, Bethuna zimpundu zakhe. The only villain here is Aviwe Gqomfo for thinking Dumi’s private life is his content for Facebook."

@Melo_Malebo reacted:

"Dumi Mkokstad’s gay allegations? That’s not tea tbh. If you know what I mean.‍♂️"

@MqhakayiZimasa added:

"Aviwe was wrong even if he's b*sexual uDumi. It's his life."

