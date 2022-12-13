Rapper Gigi Lamayne has been in the hip-hop industry for far too long that bagging awards no longer excites her

The Ice Cream rapper recently spoke her mind on what she feels should be done to improve the industry

She also said male and female rappers should be pitted against each other to toughen up the competition instead of putting men against men and women against women

Gigi Lamayne is putting her focus on grooming the next generation of talented female rappers.

Gigi Lamayne has said that the SA hip-hop industry needs more competition. Image: @gigi_lamayne.

The 2022 SA Hip-Hop Awards Best Female Award winner said she is no longer amped about winning awards because she feels the industry requires more competition.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE after bagging the award, the rapper said the industry had less than 10 women when she started out but there have been many talented girls dominating the industry. She said:

"I started in the industry with less than 10 female artists and now the numbers have grown, which is very exciting. The award becomes more competitive when there are more women to compete against."

Gigi Lamayne who has bagged several awards since her arrival in the industry said her focus is now on passing the reigns to upcoming artists. She added:

"The award is one that I am extremely competitive about... there are some new and amazing young girls coming into the industry and despite my win, I think we are all winners."

The hitmaker also noted that she wishes to see male and female rappers competing against each other as it would make the competition stiff.

"I can't wait for a time where males and females are pitted against each other in one category, that way we can see who’s got more skill and talent outside their gender."

