Veteran DJ Oskido was living his best life in Ivory Coast and rubbing shoulders with one of the popular international stars

Taking to his social media platforms, the award-winning DJ shared that the American superstar Idris Elba visited his recording studio

Fans have since taken to the comments section to react and also congratulate the DJ for taking his talent beyond South African borders

Legendary DJ Oskido meets Idris Alba. Image: @oskidoibelieve

DJ Oskido revealed on Instagram that he had the privilege of hosting 'The Dark Tower' actor Idris Elba at his mobile recording studio in Ivory Coast.

The DJ shared the picture of him and Idris, leaving Mzansi impressed. He also shared that he can not wait to collaborate with other African vocalists and songwriters and make some hit songs. He added:

"#CanexMusicFactory in association with #Legendlive coming to your country.

Reacting to Oskido's post, @joshkalisa wrote:

I am so happy and proud of you @oskidoibelieve we started these journey years back and I am glad when I approached you in 2012, about the idea of collaborations among African musicians, you listened and believed in me. The rest are just amazing and successful stories about African Music."

@rebeccalekalakala said:

"Grooman, please feature him in one of the TikTok videos I wanna see something"

@mzeeiszwiga asked:

Grootman @oskidoibelieve when are you pulling up in Botswana ?

