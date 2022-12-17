DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz threw an early Christmas party for their friends and family, and it looked lit

Zinhle's celebrity bestie Moozlie also attended the cosy party and mixed in well with the big family

Social media users enjoyed the short video that showed them a small glimpse into the swanky event

DJ Zinhle and Moozlie goof around during a Christmas party. Image: djzinhle_and_morda

Source: Instagram

It's that time of the year when people take a break from work and reconnect with close and extended family.

DJ Zinhle and her husband Murdah Bongz also known as Mörda created everlasting memories with their loved ones during a Christmas party.

The house was beautifully covered in Christmas decorations, and they stuck with the traditional pyjama theme for the party.

TV presenter and rapper Moozlie got a special invite and could be seen playing with Zinhle's son Asante.

Zinhle and AKA's daughter Kairo was could be seen playing with her younger relatives in the video, and their appearance made the clip more wholesome.

People on social media said it was beautiful that Zinhle and Mörda were giving their children beautiful moments.

A few netizens wrote comments that family is everything, and the heart-warming video was a much-needed reminder.

@teyisezwane said:

"Fitsly Merry Christmas. to the huge family and blessings to Gogo Jiyane and everyone else."

@sithandazilei mentioned:

"Beautiful memories for Christmas."

@mtshemlamandisa posted:

"Lovely to see sis Zama there.

@prayer8806 added:

"Absolutely beautiful.❤️"

@ms_chubbychub stated:

"I loved everything. These are riceless moments.❤️"

@koekiek10 shared:

"Family is everything!"

@djzinhle_and_morda stated:

"Christmas celebrations are already under way."

@zwanani6636 said:

"I loved the dancing little baby."

Source: Briefly News