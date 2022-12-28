Oskido has created another hilarious TikTok video that left people laughing out loud

The music legend made fun of DJ Maphorisa's drinking habits at the studio in their previous recording sessions

Mzansi TikTokkers were thoroughly entertained by Oskido's playfulness, and many said he made getting older seem fun

Oskido creates a funny TikTok video about DJ Maphorisa. Image: @djmaphorisa/Instagram and @oskidoibelieve/TikTok

Oskido is now a fully-fledged TikTok creator, and Mzansi's youth has embraced his fun content.

The music producer shoots most of his videos as his alter-ego Sis Judy, and the skits have become a staple on TikTok timelines.

Oskido recently posted a video about his experience collaborating with DJ Maphorisa making music.

In the clip, he insinuated that the amapiano DJ was a little fond of alcohol and would even bring it to work.

Oskido acting like he cannot keep up with Maphorisa's superstar lifestyle had people laughing.

Many people said the Sis Judy character is taking over Oskido, and they joked that someone should take away his phone.

The video has over 300k views, and people can't get over Oskido's other persona taking over social media.

@bilemoloi1 said:

"Maphorisa does the most at the studio."

@charisma_pearl posted:

"I can’t imagine my life without Oskido."

@droplets17 shared:

"My spirit was down before I watched you, now I can smile again."

@emihlegushu suggested:

"It’s getting out of hand guys. Can someone take his phone bathong?"

@user6599210661800 added:

"Our government can learn a thing or two from you. Retirement is fun. I love you grootman."

@manzamahle said:

"Oskido you're going to make us laugh till we pee on ourselves. "

@prudybucyhlatshwayo stated:

"Maphorisa is the bad influencer that your parents warned you about."

@cpati_letsoalo mentioned:

"If he brings Kabza along, you're finished."

Oskido nominated for the most popular videos of 2022 at the TikTok #TopCreator2022 Awards

In another story, Briefly News reported that Oskido has taken over TikTok. The musician's entertaining videos frequently appear on the #FYP of many Mzansi people.

According to TshisaLIVE, Oskido has a chance to win The Most Popular Videos of 2022 at the TikTok #TopCreator2022 awards.

