American rapper Meek Mill left people talking on Instagram after saying Africa is the biggest continent in the world

Many people were quick to correct the 'All Eyes on You' rapper stating that Asia is actually the biggest continent with over 4 billion population

Reacting to Meek's tweet in the comments section, one person said: "Love you but get your facts straight before you make statements like that"

Meek Mill calls for Africa to unite. Image: @meekmill/Instagram and Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Rapper Meek Mill said African people need to come together. His viral tweet caused a stir on social media as people came for him, accusing him of not getting the facts right. He wrote:

"Africa is the biggest continent in the world. We need to get together!"

The tweet has since received mixed reactions. Retired American professional mixed martial artist Michael Guymon, @JokerGymon said:

"Have you ever heard of a continent called ASIA? It is 17,212,000 square miles compared to that of the 2nd largest Continent (Africa) 11,730,000. Asia > Africa. Love you but get your facts straight before you make statements like that. #justsaying."

@ib_benny5 wrote:

"Y'all black Americans should just leave, come back to Africa. The little ideas, exposure, businesses, and most importantly the finances you guys are bringing back can possibly make Africa the biggest economy."

@GooodOleDee commented:

"Put our black money, education, and talents together, push to get granted Sovereignty by America and other African countries, and create our own country in Africa. Call it, United Black America, Africa... Name states and cities after real trailblazing black men and women…"

@Notshwanallen:

"Black Americans love saying this after visiting Africa.'

Source: Briefly News