Media personality Anele Mdoda locked horns again with a local tabloid, ZAbles, and dragged the publication on social media, calling them rubbish and dust of a site

ZAlebs also wrote an entire article reacting to Anele's blast, the publication admitted to having a love-hate relationship with the radio and TV presenter

It is reported that the feud between the two started when the publication used Anele Mdoda's picture in Anele Mda's article then Anele threatened to take legal action

Anele Mdoda bares claws at a local online publication. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, Anele Mdoda blasted Zalebs saying they forgot that they sent flowers and gifts, begging her not to sue them after they "purposefully" used her picture in an Anele Mda story for clicks. She added:

"They forget I uncovered the site that spews hate about black celebs is owned by a white woman in LA. They forget…Bet you they won’t write an article about that tweet. Rubbish and dust of a site. #Zalebs"

According to ZAlebs, it is not clear what may have caused the media personality's outburst this time around. They say their reporting about the star has been objective "for the most part."

Meanwhile, people have since reacted to Anele's tweet. @TS_muffins said:

"A reminder will do, ba tshware kadi washing once go nyiwe. "

@yemyem commented:

"A cute reminder is needed. Give them the deja vu they so need."

@Like_Lulo commented

"And they’ve been getting somewhat comfortable lately..remind them!! "

@BMamvundle:

"You go girl, bring your energy and Sue them to the last cent. That's silly."

Somizi: SA roasts local news station for inviting him as an analyst for the #MaselspoortResort racial incident

In another article, Briefly News reported that Newzroom Afrika received backlash after inviting Somizi Mhlongo to analyse a racial incident.

A few days ago Somizi was criticised on social media for accepting Newzroom Afrika's invitation to comment on the #MaselspoortResort racial attack. Many people shared their opinions on Twitter, saying Somizi is not qualified to speak on such serious issues.

Other people Somizi was the last person to be picked for such a conversation as he still has domestic abuse charges leveled against him by his estranged Mohale Motaung

