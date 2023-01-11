Mariah Carey has reportedly filed for full custody of her twins with American actor Nick Cannon

Cannon, according to the talented singer, has little time to spend with the her babies because he has multiple children with different women.

Netizens reacted to the shocking news by defending Mariah, saying the case shouldn't drag because she deserves full custody

Mariah Carey is reportedly battling Nick Cannon for full custody of their twins.

Mariah Carey is allegedly fighting Nick Cannon for full custody of their twins after the American actor welcomed his 12th baby. Image: @mariahcarey and @nickcannon

Source: Instagram

According to Hot97, the singer has joint custody with Cannon. The decision was taken after their divorce in 2014.

After Nick made news headlines for impregnating multiple women, Mariah is allegedly taking her baby daddy to court. The info was made public by a source that opened up to the news publication saying:

"The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway. Nick doesn’t see much of them,"

“But she wants to put him on notice that he can’t just flit in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children. And she wants legal standing as the twins’ primary caregiver.”

Netizens believe Nick Cannon will lose full custody of his twin with Mariah Carey

Online commenters said that because Nick has multiple baby mamas, Mariah Carey should have the twins' full custody. The American actor recently had his 12th child.

@spltn83 said:

"He will probably welcome kid #13, #14 and #15 this year."

@DatBoy_Floyd shared:

"I don’t understand why she has to “fight." This should be a given. It is impossible for nick to BE THERE for all his kids in the way that he should when he has so many with so many different baby mamas. His ex-wife should not have to fight… EVER."

@alwaysbeourmimi posted:

"As she should. That man passed being serious when he welcomed baby #27 with his umpteenth baby mama. An embarrassment."

@TheoryOfCarlos replied:

"I’ve lost the little respect I had left for him. Mariah is a great mother and has been doing it on her own since they divorced. Nick is completely irresponsible and selfish."

@awakeinthecity commented:

"I mean, he has 20 of them so how could he? She should be granted automatic sole custody just for his irresponsible behaviour."

@ItsMichelleR07 wrote:

"Not surprised. With all of those kids, he probably doesn’t see much of any of them. Sad for the kids."

@rex_orcena reacted:

"Surely Mariah will have full custody as baby daddy is very busy making some more."

Nick Cannon welcomes 12th baby with Alyssa Scott, social media reacts

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Alyssa Scott announced on her Instagram page that she and Nick Cannon welcomed their baby named Halo Marie Cannon.

The model posted a birthing video and wrote a touching message remembering her late child Zen Cannon who passed away on 5 December 2021.

Alyssa detailed the moment her daughter entered the world and Nick's reaction when he met his newest daughter.

Source: Briefly News