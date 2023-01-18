Tall Azz Mo has launched an organisation to hekp men who are serving jail time after they were falsely accused of r*pe

The media personality also nearly went to jail when actress Lerato Moloi accused him of forcing himself on her but the case was thrown out of court due to lack of evidence

Social media users, mostly men, took to the comedian's timeline and praised him for standing up for men's rights

Tall Azz Mo is on a mission to help South African men who've been falsely accused of forcing themselves on women. The comedian feels that some of the gents serving heavy prison sentences were convicted after their accusers lied about being abused.

The star has been advocating for men's rights since he won his case against Lerato Moloi.

Tall Azz Mo took to Twitter to launch the organisation. The media personality said he and his partner, a lawyer named Mike Bolhuis, started the organisation to help falsely accused men. He said the organisation's official website will be launched in February, reports ZAlebs.

Mzansi men praise Tall Azz Mo for fighting for the rights of men who're falsely accused

@nhlayisi_M commented:

"Could you please help, I'm also accused and the worse part I never even touched that person."

Ony_McAfee said:

"It's time the false accusers face time, it must be a rule so that they please don't try to play God."

@27April19942 wrote:

"Those convictions are the reason why the stats say we're, 'The r*pe capital of the world'."

@PapaaMama_Bona said:

"Finally my guy. The world needs men like you."

@teb_ma wrote:

"I salute you gentleman, please continue assisting our fellow brothers and sons."

@ABlack_N_Gifted added:

"Let's have the accusers pay damage and get a jail sentence."

Tall Azz Mo says he'll never apologise for being a man in Mzansi

In related news, Briefly News reportd that Tall Azz Mo is being applauded for standing up for his rights. The reality TV star was disgraced when Lerato Moloi accused him of forcing himself on her, but the case was thrown out of court..

Ever since the comedian won his case, he has been advocating for men's rights in South Africa The star, who is a hubby with children, was bashed when the allegations surfaced online.

As a free man, he has been pouring out his feelings on social media. Tall Azz took to his timeline to share that he'll never apologise for being a man in the country.

