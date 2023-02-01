Exploitation in the South African entertainment industry is a serious issue that needs to be addressed

Popular Amapiano star Sir Trill recently pulled a shocker when he revealed that he is being exploited

Although he didn't drop any names, Sir Trill said he never received money from the hits that he has released

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Sir Trill brought Mzansi to a standstill when he took to Twitter to open up about exploitation in the showbiz industry.

Sir Trill alleged that he never received money for his music. Image: @Menzi_Nxumalo.

Source: Twitter

The star revealed that he has not received any money from all the hits he has worked on.

Sir Trill makes damning accusations

According to ZAlebs, the star headed to the micro-blogging site to share that he is going through some serious issues. Sir Trill noted that he has never received payment for his music and it has been draining him mentally. He tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"It’s tiring and mentally damaging. So many hits and I’ve never seen a cent. I’m tired."

Sir Trill seemingly quit social media

In another post, the amapiano star told his fans that he was posting for the last time. He added:

"Thank you to everybody who genuinely supports “SIR TRILL”. This will probably be my last tweet."

Social media users react to Sir Trill's posts

Twitter users weighed in on the matter with many showing love and support to the hitmaker. Many called on him to name and shame all those who have been exploiting him.

@MALUNGELANI said:

"Like Jay_Z said, "Life is what you make it, take it how it comes". At this point in time you don't need advice my brother, you need to go back to the drawing board and erase, unlearn and remove everything you expected in music and re-learn how to better your craft. Start afresh."

@MathSiko commented:

"Guys, he said “last tweet” now everyone is assuming uzozbulala maybe he meant he is taking a break from Twitter. I hope so."

Anele Mdoda shares thoughts on parents giving children unique names, Mzansi reacts with more meaningful names

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that parents nowadays are taking their time to choose meaningful names for their babies.

Very often you find babies with popular and basic names like John or Mary. Anele Mdoda recently touched on that discussing how she came across a special name.

Taking to her Twitter page, the mother of one spoke about how she came across parents bragging about their children's names and the one with the most unique name got the prize.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News