Oskido was dragged on social media for leaking footage from AKA's funeral that was meant to be private

The music producer allegedly went live on Facebook during the burial and exposed the grieving family

Netizens said Oskido was wrong for going against the family's wishes and some said he is becoming obsessed with trending

Oskido was accused of leaking footage of AKA's funeral that was held at Westpark Cemetry in Johannesburg. Image: @oskidoibelieve

Source: Instagram

Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes was laid to rest by family and close friends on February 18 at Westpark Cemetry in Johannesburg. On February 10, the rapper was killed with his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane by unknown gunmen outside a restaurant in Durban.

Oskido gets called out for going Facebook live during AKA's funeral

Pictures and videos from the murdered rapper's funeral went viral on social media even though the family's wish was for the burial to remain private.

Some people revealed that Oskido was allegedly the one who exposed the Forbes' family in their lowest moment at the cemetery. Many said the co-owner of Kalawa Jazmee was on Facebook Live for 30 minutes during the burial, reported ZAlebs.

SA Twitter users discuss the leaked pictures and videos of AKA's burial

@Bebe72823901 said:

"It started with Oskido being Live on Facebook."

@ZeeHinana1 wrote:

"Iyoh the Grootman was totally wrong to go Live. He should have known better. They afforded us the opportunity to mourn with them yesterday."

@NkagiM_ shared:

"Oskido was live at the graveside, and it appeared he was sitting front row because he was in full view of Kairo and Tony. I was so confused because isn't it supposed to be private?

@blackpresidante stated:

"Oskido is obsessed with trending online."

@khayeLK asked:

"Even if it was not private, why are there cameras and photos at funerals?

@OunahNtabeng tweeted:

"Ke Oskido o ntenne gore."

@Vho_Jessica08 said:

"O rata attention kgomotso! You want us to bash Oskido, nothing much."

AKA Kiernan Forbes: Video of DJ Zinhle and Oskido arriving at gunned down rapper’s home in Johannesburg

DJ Zinhle went to pay her respects at AKA's home in Bryanston after he was killed in a hail of bullets in Durban. The DJ and the slain rapper have a 7-year-old daughter named Kairo Forbes.

Zinhle and Oskido can be seen in a video arriving at the complex in very low spirits.

