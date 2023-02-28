Former The Wife actor Abdul Khoza and his beautiful wife Baatilebasetsana Mary-Anne announced that they are expecting another baby

The SAFTA award-winning actor shared a lovely picture of his pregnant wife alongside a sweet caption

Khoza hailed Baatilebasetsana Mary-Anne for trusting him with her womb and her life

Kings of Joburg actor Abdul Khoza and his lovely wife Baatilebasetsana Mary-Anne revealed they are expanding their family.

Abdul Khoza announced that his wife was pregnant. Image: @abdul_khoza.

Source: Instagram

News of celebrities announcing their pregnancies always sends the internet into a frenzy as fans will be looking forward to celeb babies. Stars like DJ Lamiez Holworthy, her husband Khuli Chana, actress Jessica Nkosi, and her husband TK Dlamini are among some celebs expecting their bundles of joy.

Abdul Khoza announces wife's pregnancy with stunning post

Abdul Khoza's fans have been speculating that his wife is pregnant, but he remained quiet. Eagle-eyed fans commented about Khoza's wife's baby bump after he celebrated her birthday in January.

Reacting to the star's post, one fan wrote:

@mtri_sh said:

"Now l see the bump here Congrats UChairman mayibambela."

@wahaenne added:

"Happy belated birthday to you, gorgeous human. We see you "

According to ZAlebs, the star finally confirmed the news with a heartwarming post. He shared a picture of his stunning wife showing off her belly alongside a sweet caption. The Wife star thanked his wife for trusting him with her womb and life. He wrote:

"I'm so proud of you my love, thank you for trusting me with your womb and with your life. You're my wife, you're loved by me."

Jessica Nkosi announces pregnancy with stunning pictures, Boity, DJ Zinhle and Enhle Mbali congratulate her

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that congratulations are in order for renowned South African actress Jessica Nkosi who just announced her second pregnancy.

The star, who shares four-year-old Namisa with husband TK Dlamini, flaunted her baby bump in the now-viral pictures.

Jessica Nkosi and her husband, TK Dlamini, may have had their fair share of relationship drama, but things seem to be going great.

The former The Queen star had her fans and industry colleagues jumping for joy after announcing that she is expecting her second baby.

