Idols SA star Mmatema Moremi and her husband Tshepo "Mr G" Gavu recently marked four years together as a married couple

The lovers celebrated their anniversary by starting a marriage project called Young Married Fabulous to help couples make time to get to know each other more

Mzansi lauded Mmatema and Tshepo for making a difference in marriages, and peeps also congratulated them on their fourth anniversary

Mmatema Moremi and her husband, Tshepo Gavu, popularly known as Mr G, recently celebrated being married for four years. The couple marked their special day by launching a marriage project called Young Married Fabulous.

Mmatema Moremi and Tshepo Gavu were praised for starting a marriage project called Young Married Fabulous for their fourth anniversary. Image: @tshepoga and @mmatema

Source: Instagram

SowetanLIVE reported that Mmatema and Tshepo tied the knot in 2019 and that the former Idols SA contestant poured out her heart, saying she never knew love until she met Mr G.

Having been together for four years, the couple shared on Instagram that they are ready to spread their wisdom to other married couples. On Instagram, Mmatema gushed about their marriage project, Young Married Fabulous, writing:

"My husband & I celebrated our 4th wedding anniversary in style. We launched our new baby #YoungMarriedFabulous and boy can I say the love we received was Godly. Check out @youngmarriedfabulous to see what I’m talking about. What a beautiful night it was hanging out with other couples doing what couples do best - love each other."

Mmatema Moremi shows off magnetic snaps and video from Young Married Fabulous event

The media personality shared two more photos of herself and Tshepo having fun at the event. From the looks of things, it was a jam-packed event, as evidenced by the video showing the festivities. Couples who attended played games and jammed to music while being affectionate to each other.

Mzansi is proud of Mmatema Moremi and Tshepo "Mr G" Gavu's project Young Married Fabulous

@kelentshole said:

"Congratulations on this project, and it's well deserved. Mr G is so lucky to have a partner like you. We thank God for making all this possible. To many more years."

@gilco2021_ shared:

"So romantic. The song. The actions ❤️"

@esther_segona posted:

"I love you guys. Mmatema you bless me every time you sing. Blessed anniversary ❤️"

@rampuputlo replied:

"I can’t wait for the next event. I am definitely attending ❤️"

@mamello_sk commented:

"To many more years together ❤️"

@fancycurls96 also said:

"A God-ordained marriage ❤️"

@akhobraweni_ added:

"You guys look amazing together ❤️ May God bless your union."

