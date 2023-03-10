Nadia Nakai posted an Instagram post remembering her late boyfriend, Kiernan "AKA" Forbes, a month after he passed away

The grieving girlfriend said it still feels surreal that he is no more, and DJ Zinhle, plus Supa Mega's mom Lynn Forbes comforted her

The Mzansi rapper was gunned down on Florida Road in Durban on February 10 2023, by unknown men

Nadia "Bragga" Nakai's post remembering AKA one month after his passing, had fans and people close to her shedding tears.

Nadia Nakai remembered AKA one month since his tragic passing in Durban on February 10, 2023. Image: @lynnforbesza, @nadianakai, and @djzinhle

Supa Mega was shot and killed on Durban's Florida Road on February 10. The gunmen who committed the brutal killing are still on the loose, with no trace found.

Nadia Nakai remembers AKA one month after he died

On March 10, one month after AKA died, the grieving girlfriend shared on Instagram that she was still in disbelief that she had lost the love of her life. Judging by the post, Bragga still hasn't come to terms with Mega's tragic death.

"It’s been a month, it feels like yesterday. Please can someone undo this. "

DJ Zinhle, Lynn Forbes and Mzansi comfort Nadia Nakai after marking one month since AKA's passing

Among other celebs who were in the comments consoling Nadia, DJ Zinhle, who shared a child with Supa Mega, comforted Nadia, saying, "I'm so sorry." AKA's mom Lynn Forbes who has been consistent in comforting Nadia, also shared the same sentiments, saying:

"It just doesn’t feel real at all "

Nadia also received support from other well-known Mzansi faces plus netizens.

@simzngema shared:

"God will carry you through. It will never make sense, and there will never be a good enough reason for it, but God will give you strength ❤️"

@buhlesamuels posted:

"Sorry, mama! I'm sending you the biggest hug! Praying for light to find you, no matter how small. Love and light ️"

@thabsie_sa shared replied:

"Sending you love Nadia ❤️"

@michael.kuate commented:

"I actually passed his residency today, and I immediately thought of you and everyone in the family and friends. My thoughts and prayers are with you Nadia. This is heart-wrenching "

@bongisilinda_za also said:

"It's the way you always looked at him that tears me apart every time I think of you. May God see you through, ma️❤️"

@pacebsa wrote:

"Oh, man. This doesn't make sense at all. It's just so unfair, man.'

@same_gege added:

"May God comfort you Nadia, and give you all the strength you need ❤️"

