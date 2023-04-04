Thando Thabethe's fans are on the edges of their seats waiting for the star's highly anticipated reality tv show Unstoppable Thabooty

The star has been sharing teasers that have made the wait and countdown even more nerve-wracking

Thando recently got the streets buzzing when she shared another trailer that showed the drama that will unfold in the show and special guests including Kelly Rowland

Thando Thabethe's show is the most anticipated reality television show in Mzansi. The star had her followers jumping with joy when she announced that her show will premiere.

Thando Thabethe had the streets buzzing when she shared another trailer of her reality show, 'Unstoppable Thabooty'. Image: @thando_thabethe

The star has been sharing snippets of the reality TV show and if the clips are to be believed, it is going to be full of spicy drama.

The best thing about reality television shows is that fans get to have a front seat row in their favourite celebrities' lives. People are waiting for the juicy deets that the popular actress' show will bring out.

A snippet recently shared on her page shows that tears will be shed, and there will be fights between Thando and her friends and her siblings. Thando will also talk about going on a date with "a hot guy".

Kelly Rowland to appear in Thando Thabethe's reality television show

According to ZAlebs, peeps couldn't help but notice that American superstar Kelly Rowland will also feature in the reality TV show.

Kelly Rowland and Thando Thabethe's friendship reportedly blossomed when the former Destiny's Child star came to Mzansi. The star once posted a cute Instagram post and wrote:

"Find someone who looks at you like @kellyrowland does me, in frame 3."

