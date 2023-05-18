Emtee's candid response to a fan's tweet revealed his feelings towards a video vixen featured in his hit song Roll Up

Speculation grew over Emtee's alleged split from his wife, Nicole Chinsamy, as fans eagerly await updates on his personal life

Twitter users reacted with mixed emotions, reminiscing about Emtee's past successes and expressing curiosity about future music and visuals

Emtee has revealed that he had a crush on a video vixen while shooting his hit song 'Roll Up'. Images: @emteethehustla

South African rapper Emtee has recently made waves on social media with his response to a fan's tweet. In the tweet, a snippet of Emtee's hit song Roll Up was shared, showcasing a scene with a video vixen.

Emtee revealed he had been crushing on the video vixen in Roll Up music video

Emtee's response revealed his feelings towards the vixen, saying:

"Lapho I was crushing on her FR wishing we weren't acting."

Fans were curious about Emtee's alleged split from Nicole Chinsamy

This comes amid speculation about Emtee's alleged split from his wife, Nicole Chinsamy. Fans are now eagerly awaiting further updates on Emtee's personal life and the impact it may have on his music career.

@ClydeSithole said:

"I miss THIS Emtee. The HUNGRY & HUSTLER Emtee."

@Mamhayise123 said:

"Truth."

@mfikzo1 said:

"You're not divorced yet bro."

@KingBozzaa2618 tweeted:

"Let’s talk after the divorce has been finalised"

Kb_Real_1 tweeted:

"Lol, I hope she knows that for a fact. I'm sure she's still a 10 and you probably have visuals on the way."

@AbutiBabyface said:

"An anthem. Life was so amazing when this dropped. Emtee was on sicko mode during my high school years. Girls who were innocent when this dropped are now baddies"

@IM_Unlock said:

"Ku 'By Any Means' when you said "you won't hit - it's all for the image". Ngavele ngabona ukuthi uzozisola one day "

Emtee and his former label Ambitiouz Entertainment aallegedly friends after controversial exploitation claims

In a previous story, Briefly News reported that Emtee and Ambitiouz Entertainment were allegedly friends again.

Emtee and his former record label, Ambitiouz Entertainment, are allegedly making amends for their broken relationship.

The two were not able to see eye-to-eye when Emtee left the label in 2019 amid damning allegations of unfair treatment, being overworked and claims of exploitation.

