Oprah Winfrey has given South African-born comedian Trevor Noah his flowers after attending his Off The Record show in Santa Barbara

Former The Daily Show host is on a comedy tour, and Oprah attended his recent one at the Santa Barbara Bowl

The American TV show host encouraged people to attend Trevor's upcoming shows in a city near them

Oprah Winfrey endorsed Trevor Noah after attending his 'Off The Record' comedy tour at the Santa Barbara Bowl. Image: @oprah, @trevornoah

Oprah Winfrey has endorsed Trevor Noah after attending his Off The Record show at the Santa Barbara Bowl recently.

The American TV show host gave Trevor her stamp of approval and said he left her with a massive headache from all the laughing.

Oprah Winfrey gives Trevor Noah his flowers

TshisaLIVE reported that after attending his show on Saturday night, Oprah Winfrey shared that she developed a headache from laughing at his jokes.

"Can’t remember when I’ve had a happier Saturday night. Watching @trevornoah at the Santa Barbara Bowl with Scott Sanders and daughter girl Tabitha under a full moon sky. He is astutely observant, brilliant and so funny I left with a laugh headache. Go see when he comes to a city near you!"

Trevor Noah fans agree with Oprah Winfrey, in awe over his superstardom

Fans of the comedian expressed pride after he bagged an endorsement from Oprah Winfrey.

@myzondee said:

"As a South African I'm Proud of our own."

@robertinamm said:

"Watching a South African guy, sitting with her South African daughter. We love you too Mam O, we truly do! We appreciate how you changed our girl's lives."

@eliteenglishtuitions shared:

"Nothing more powerful than an Oprah endorsement."

@hazelbell04 commented:

"He is so proudly South African and a true legend. He really is so funny."

@__queen.alicia__ said:

"He is soooooo hilarious! Loved the last Netflix special “…I trudeau’d”"

@chef2thestars said:

"He is a brilliant journalism comedian and I love that for us. They have so many billboards and murals of him in South Africa and I love that too!!!"

@madineyah shared:

"Yesss love your love and support for South African talent. We appreciate you both."

@3lwtv shared:

"Oh I know this was a hoot. His shows are HILARIOUS! I’d love to see him again. That kind of laughter is good for the soul. Glad you enjoyed!"

@justine_vibes commented:

"Guys Trevor has made it. If Oprah is promoting you. Dang."

@gmsibi added:

"@trevornoah is out of this world. Saw him Medford Boston and found myself laughing even in my sleep. Thank you @oprah for always flying the SA flag."

Trevor Noah to focus on his career in comedy after leaving The Daily Show

After his final show on 8 December 2022, Trevor Noah shared his plans to focus on comedy.

In his comedy tour, he has included 12 shows in South Africa in partnership with Savanna.

On Twitter, he said:

"South Africa!! I’ve teamed up with @SavannaCider for 12 shows from 31 AUG – 15 SEP 2023. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am local, and you can find them at http://TrevorNoah.com - Can't wait to come home!! #SiyavannaSA @entertain_africa."

Oprah was among the celebrities who wished Trevor Noah farewell after The Daily Show exit

In previous Briefly News, Oprah Winfrey joined the likes of Hillary Clinton, Issa Rae, and Jesse Williams, among many others, in wishing Trevor Noah a good departure from the award-winning American talk show.

They all expressed their love for the comedian who ran well on the late-night talk show in a video montage.

