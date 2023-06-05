The winner of Big Brother Titans S eason 1 Khosi Twala joined the YouTube gang with the inception of her own channel

A few hours later, her channel was sitting on 10 000 subscribers and now has over 16 000 subscribers

Khosi is also gearing up to start her own fitness wear range as well as an app to go with it

‘Big Brother Titans’ Winner Khosi Twala's YouTube channel gained 10 000 subscribers. Image: @khosi_twala

Source: Instagram

Khosi Twala has joined the YouTube gang by launching her channel. In it, she tells her story and how she gained instant fame after winning Big Brother Titans.

Khosi's YouTube channel gains 10 000 subs in less than a day

TshisaLIVE reported that Khosi Twala had gained over 10K subscribers in less than 12 hours since its launch.

She told the news publication that she had missed being in front of the camera, so making this channel was fun for her.

“This is one of the platforms where I can take back my power and be my own storyteller. It's really fun, I missed being in front of the camera and it provided that opportunity for me.

Khosi also spoke fondly of her supporters who came in their numbers to support her channel.

“I thought getting 10k subscribers would take two days but they did it in half a day. Khosi Reign fan base always go all out for me.”

Her YouTube channel currently has over 16 000 subscribers and two videos.

Fans are here for her content on YouTube

@elizabethseakamela3 said:

"Our miss Afrika king Khosi herself girl when you said you treat yourself like a princess you didn't lie you are a princess indeed."

Khosi Twala to launch fitness app and wear soon

Twala is also a fitness junkie, and plans to kick start her fitness wear range and an app.

She told the news publication she would work with Marvin Achi on the project.

“I've been spending sleepless nights working on this and other projects and can't wait for people to finally see them.”

Check out one of their Instagram posts:

Khosi Twala meets her biggest support, Zandie Khumalo

Briefly News previously reported that Zandie Khumalo shared her excitement after meeting Khosi Twala.

Khumalo shared a video of her interaction with Twala at the Department of Transport budget speech gala dinner.

