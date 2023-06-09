Nandi Madida is the proud owner of a stunning Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE, showcasing power and elegance

The mystery surrounding Nandi's ownership of a sleek Lamborghini continues to intrigue fans and spark debates

With her stylish black Range Rover, Nandi epitomises class and sophistication in her impressive car collection

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

A look inside Nandi Madida's luxurious car collection. Images: @nandi_madida

Source: Instagram

Nandi Madida, the talented South African musician and actress, has recently been making waves not only for her incredible talent but also for her impressive car collection.

With a taste for luxury and a flair for style, Nandi has amassed an enviable fleet of vehicles that reflect her success and status in the entertainment industry.

Nandi drives a Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE

One of the highlights of Nandi's car collection is her Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE, which she purchased for a whopping R1.6 million according to TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This limited-edition vehicle is known for its powerful performance and stunning features. With a Biturbo V8 engine boasting 624 horsepower and 811 lb.-ft of torque, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe accelerates from 0-60 mph in just under 3.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 174 mph.

Nandi is also the owner of a Range Rover and a Lambo

However, the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE is not the only luxurious vehicle in Nandi's garage. She has also been spotted driving a sleek Lamborghini, raising speculation about whether it belongs to her or her husband, Zakes Bantwini.

Nandi's choice of a black Range Rover in 2020 further showcases her refined taste in cars and her desire to live life in the lap of luxury.

Nandi has another Mercedes-Benz she received as the automotive's ambassador

In addition to her impressive car collection, Nandi has established herself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Her long and successful career has earned her numerous brand ambassador deals, including one with Mercedes-Benz SA, reports savannanews.com.

As the brand ambassador, she received a new car estimated to be worth around R1 million, further cementing her status as a symbol of sophistication and success.

Nandi Madida wishes hubby Zakes Bantwini a happy birthday in a sweet video, Mzansi joins the singer

Briefly News reported on Nandi wishing her husband, Zakes Bantwini, a happy birthday.

In a heartfelt post, Nandi Madida, the multitalented and loving wife of Zakes Bantwini, poured her heart out to celebrate her husband's birthday.

The renowned musician and undisputed musical genius, Zakes Bantwini has not only achieved remarkable success in his career but has also touched the lives of many through his kind and humble nature.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News