Julius Moloi from Moja Love's AmaBishop is embroiled in an RDP house scam; however, he denied this

John Tshabalala reportedly accused Julius of selling him an RDP dwelling without the right paperwork to prove ownership

Moloi and Tshabalala allegedly came to an agreement that the R150K would be paid back in R5K monthly instalments

Moja Love's Julius Moloi from ‘AmaBishop’ fame had denied allegations that he sold an RDP house for R150K when he did not have papers to prove ownership. Image: Bishop Julius Moloi

Source: Facebook

Julius Moloi from Moja Love's AmaBishop has refuted claims that he sold an RDP house that didn't belong to him.

According to News24, Moloi allegedly sold the RDP house in Alabama Ext. 4 but did not own it.

Moloi debunks claims he sold an RDP not belonging to him for R150K

TshisaLIVE reported that Julius Moloi has since denied these allegations.

According to the news publication, Moloi advertised the house for R150 000. Suspicions arose when Moloi did not have the right paperwork for the house in his possession.

John Tshabalala, the man accusing Moloi of theft, told News24 that they agreed for Moloi to settle the money in instalments of R5 000.

However, Tshabalala now wants the remaining full amount of R67 500 to be paid in full.

Moloi responded to these allegations, stating that he is paying John's legal team monthly.

“I never took anyone’s money under false pretences. There is a legal process in place between his lawyers and me. I am paying his lawyers every month.”

He reiterated that he never sold the house under any false pretences.

Controversy follows AmaBishop stars

This wouldn't be the first time controversy followed AmaBishop hosts. In 2021, host Bishop Makamu trended after a recording of him allegedly asking for sexual favours from a minor went viral.

The pastor got arrested but was later released, and he told his side of the story on the popular Moja Love talk show.

The episode shot up the trends list after Bishop Makamu revealed that he was merely asking for church keys from the girl, who was 17 years old at the time.

In the part where he asked if the girl was alone, he defended himself by saying it would not look good for a church elder to be spotted in her room after hours.

In a tweet, the channel shared a snippet of the recording:

AmaBishop trends after Pastor Mboro's heated interview

Briefly News previously reported that controversial pastor Mboro trended following his interview on AmaBishop.

He uncomfortably answered a series of questions, including the suspicious R1 million he received from another controversial pastor, Shepard Bushiri.

Some of the viewers were angered; however, they saw a perfect opportunity to create memes.

Source: Briefly News