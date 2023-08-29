Thembi Seete has always been one of the best-dressed celebrities in Mzansi, thanks to her hardworking team

The star recently surprised her fans when she shared pictures from her look at one of the Idols SA episodes

Peeps had a lot to say about the star's wig, with some saying it was not installed properly, while others said they were not feeling her dress

Thembi Seete is catching strays on social media over her look on Idols SA. The star, who is always receiving praise for her ageless beauty and fashion sense, failed to impress Mzansi with her look.

‘Idols SA’ judge Thembi Seete’s fans have reacted to her recent look. Image: @thembiseete

Source: Instagram

Thembi Seete dragged for her look

Social media Fashion Police had nothing good to say about Thembi Seete's recent look. The stunner stepped out looking like a mermaid in a figure-hugging maxi dress.

Fans felt the Gomora actress over-accessorised the look and that her wig was not giving. Many said even though the talented star can pull off any look, this one was a bit off.

Thembi Seete roasted for her look

Fans on Twitter did not hold back about Thembi's look. Many said the actress should get a new stylist because the look was not giving.

@Mmboneni3 said:

"Who made this dress? It's so terrible for such a gorgeous lady like Thembi."

@KaroroMitchelle commented:

"That person who said 'this dress looks good on you', that's the person we need to deal with, the person doesn't like Thembi no man."

@Tricia_luh added:

"I think it needed to be a bit tighter around the waist because now it looks like an oversized corset "

@Eurielsammie1 added:

"She needs a stylist or to fire her stylist, Fast and Furious."

@Ikageng25580540 noted:

"Haike muhle, but creating your own forehead?"

Thembi Seete trolled for her unimpressive judging skills on Idols SA again: “She’s really bad at this”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thembi Seete has completely failed to impress Idols SA viewers. The star tops Twitter trends after every show as people discuss her "horrible" judging skills.

Many said although they adore Thembi as an actress and media personality, being a judge is not for her and she should leave it to those who understand music.

