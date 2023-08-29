Ayanda Ncwane has left tongues wagging when one of the pictures resurfaced

She was seen with a fresh face and simple hairstyle, which made netizens compliment her natural beauty

Some social media users poked fun at her trending online ministry that has been going viral

Gospel preacher Ayanda Ncwane's picture did the rounds when her flawless and natural beauty was used to mock her gospel. Images: @ayandancwane

Businesswoman and fashion influencer Ayanda Ncwane was trending on socials once again. This time, she was admired for her natural beauty.

Ayanda Ncwane impresses with 2 pics

Her picture was reposted by a Twitter user @frwontou, who admired the former Real Housewives of Durban star for her flawless skin and simple natural braids, wearing an orange top which made her skin pop.

Here are the two pictures:

Tweeps love Ayanda Ncwane's orange outfit pics

Tweeps gushed over her beauty, while some made funny comments based on the online sermons she has been preaching in recent weeks that have caught the attention of the Twitter police:

@Uncle_dior_ mocked:

"She looks like the colour of tomorrow."

@Therightsimz added:

"We finally see the colour of tomorrow."

@Sphee_Saw referenced her late husband:

"She got finer after his death."

@ItukisengTloub1 confessed:

"uPastor wethu muhle shem. Pastor bae."

@KeLepara1 exercised some chivalry:

"I'll preach in tongues with her at church."

@ToddlerLady said:

"In this journey of life bazalwane, Ayanda will remain gorgeous."

@NmabokelaNonoza analysed:

"She's so beautiful, I'm looking at her knuckles and yey you can tell that this is original."

@KlassenPhiwe wanted her silenced:

"If she can just shush."

@NovBaby13 could only imagine:

"They say Sfiso's last meal was with her. Im sure twas to die for."

@J_0ker999 was tempted:

"I'd literally fight her demons so her tongue can rest."

Ayanda Ncwane roasted for her broken English

Previously, Briefly News reported that the music executive was made fun of for her command of English during her viral sermons.

She told Briefly News that despite the mockery, she is happy that her message is spreading the way the gospel should. She said in part:

"I know that the message is flowing exactly how God intended it to be. And I’m very happy with the testimonies I see every day."

