Ntsiki Mazwai recently posted a picture alongside her legendary sister Thandiswa "King Tha" Mazwai on Twitter

The outspoken poet and host of MOYA seemed to be responding to tweeps who had mentioned her relationship with her sister

Social media users loved Ntsiki Mazwai's post, many said she should post more pictures with her sister

Ntsiki Mazwai recently decided to remind her Twitter followers that she has a famous sister- talk about flexing on the timeline.

Ntsiki Mazwai posted a rare picture with her sister Thandiswa Mazwai.

Everyone knows that Ntsiki and Thandiswa Mazwai are sisters. Unlike many famous siblings in South Africa, the Mazwai sisters always try not to post each other on social media regularly.

Popular poet and media personality Ntsiki Mazwai headed to her Twitter page to share a picture of her and her sister. The star seemed to have been responding to a tweep who had mentioned her relationship with the Bongo Maffin star. She said:

"You keep projecting your loser energy onto my relationship with my big sister .....you must be jealous of our chemistry.....I get it."

Fans love Ntsiki and Thandiswa Mazwai's pic

Social Media users loved seeing the popular Mazwai sisters in one picture. Many said Ntsiki should post more content with her big sister Thandiswa Mazwai.

@lesmorgp said:

"Azenge ne be bahle kaNgaga. Say hi to your sister. Say Geneza’s brother said that. She’ll know what that means! #GeneralPooThing… or is it #Phuting. I can never workout which of the two is true ‍♂️"

@cyantux commented:

"She's actually the one that made me realize gore you exist "

@MbheleNkazimulo wrote:

"Just admiring the picture okunye angikwazi!"

@Mthura_Khosi added:

"Blood is thicker than water batsho belungu."

