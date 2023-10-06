Mama Joy appreciated Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa after he backed her amid backlash from netizens

An X user alleged that she and Botha get paid to attend games that a South African team plays anywhere in the world

The ministry released a statement defending the duo, saying they change the way the world sees Mzansi in terms of sports

Mama Joy appreciated Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa for supporting her after the backlash. Image: @JoyChauke5, @zizikodwa

Sports fanatic Joy 'Mama Joy' Chauke appreciated Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa, after he backed her amid backlash from netizens.

X user claims Mama Joy gets paid by government

An X user by the handle @RenaldoGouws alleged that she and Botha Msila get paid to attend games that a South African team plays anywhere in the world.

His tweet reads:

"I was today years old when I found out that these two are paid by the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture to go and be supporters in the stands. I'm not joking, they are paid by taxpayers to go to sporting events across the world to "represent" South Africa."

Minister Zizi Kodwa defends Mama Joy

The ministry released a statement defending the duo, saying they change the way the world sees Mzansi in terms of sports.

They also clarified that they do not get paid to support the Springboks at the current Rugby World Cup.

A part of the statement reads:

“It’s concerning that when the world recognises their presence, thus celebrating the contribution of South African supporters at the World Cup, two of South Africa’s superfans are receiving criticism and insults from within the country.”

Mama Joy thanks Zizi Kodwa for backing her and Botha

In an appreciative tweet, Mama Joy took to her Twitter page to thank Zizi Kodwa after he posted her on his private Instagram page.

Kodwa said:

"Continue to fly the Mzansi flag high on global stages, Mama Joy. I admire your patriotism and love for your country and I fully support you."

Mama Joy posted a screenshot of his shout-out and responded by saying:

"Thanks My Minister," she wrote.

Source: Briefly News